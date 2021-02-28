Audio: Missouri U.S. House Representatives respond to stimulus package passed on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A one-point-nine-trillion-dollar pandemic relief package heads to the U-S Senate after approval by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.

The plan featuring $1,400 stimulus checks passed early Saturday with no Republican support. Missouri GOP Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says it’s “serving as an excuse to spend our tax money on unnecessary things completely unrelated to the pandemic.”

Fellow Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer claims only nine percent of the proposal is related to COVID relief. Freshman Democrat Cori Bush says it expands testing, contact tracing, and a national vaccination program, and provides $700-million dollars in relief for local governments in the St. Louis region.

