Audio: Missouri State University condemns racial slurs at Trump rally

Missouri State University in Springfield is condemning racial slurs that were directed to black students from some President Trump supporters at his rally on Friday. In a tweet, the school said personal attacks and vulgar language were directed towards students of color, which is unacceptable. Student Natalie Berry said she was a target.

MSU President Cliff Smart is expected to meet with students to address concerns about the Trump rally and promote campus diversity.