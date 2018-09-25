Audio: CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital addresses need for doctors at Trenton facility

Physician recruitment is one of the priorities for Interim Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber of Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Schieber, on a recent edition of Open Line, stated Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center have two of the highest employee retention rates among the 14 entities that make up the Saint Luke’s Health System of Kansas City.

However, Schieber says he’s well aware of a need for doctors to be based at Wright Memorial in Trenton.

Schieber says there are short term and long term components when it comes to recruiting physicians.

Steve Schieber, the interim CEO at Wright Memorial and current Chief Executive Officer at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.