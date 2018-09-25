Trenton receives $1,200,000 in federal grant money for airport improvements

The city of Trenton announced Monday night it has received a $1,200,000 federal grant for airport improvements.

City Administrator Ron Urton said it is a 100 percent grant, meaning no local money is spent on construction projects involving the apron expansion and taxiway realignment at the airport. Urton recognized the work of Olsson and Associates in updating airport plans at a cost of $49,000. Urton said this cost is covered by 90% federal money and 10% local monies.

That means, for $5,000 in city funds, Trenton will get $1,200,000 in federal money. City Clerk Cindy Simpson said the $5,000 was not budgeted since the grant opportunity occurred after the city budget was adopted. The funds, she said, will come out of capital projects.

On another topic at the airport, the city council last night authorized steps to be taken to collect past due rent or pursue eviction, for a business located on city property at the airport. Green Hills Animal Nutrition began in 2015 and was making dog treats.

City Clerk Simpson reported while utilities have been paid rent has not been paid since January of 2017. (21 months) City Administrator Ron Urton said he has visited with the owner but without any results. The council decided to have the city send a letter allowing the company 30 days to catch up on rent and address a nuisance violation. After that, notice could be given that the city plans to pursue eviction in the next 30 day period.