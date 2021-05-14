Audio: Missouri Senate passes “Second Amendment Preservation Act” gun rights bill

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri Senate has passed a contentious gun rights bill. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act” attempts to invalidate federal gun regulations.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence spoke in favor of an amendment that would have closed a loophole letting convicted domestic violence abusers own a gun. The amendment to the overall bill failed.

The measure heading back to the House would also punish those who enforce the federal regulations, with potential fines of 50-thousand dollars. Harrisonville Republican Senator Rick Brattin supports the bill.

Kansas City Democrat Greg Razer said the amendment boiled down to whether you are more pro-life or more pro-NRA.

Related