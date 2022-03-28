Audio: Missouri River repairs continue three years after the “Great Flood of 2019”

March 28, 2022
Army Corps of Engineers
Repairs continue to and along the Missouri River from the Flood of 2019.

The disaster dubbed by the New York Times as “The Great Flood,” affected missions of people and caused serious damage to the Missouri River and its supporting structures.  Dane Morris, the program manager for the Missouri River, says the agency’s Kansas City District has received almost $280 million under the Infrastructure Law to make the repairs.

 

 

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to assess the damage to the 735-mile navigable river.  Dane Morris, the program manager for the Missouri River, says crews have been on the job but it is certainly not an overnight fix.

