Audio: Karl Rove denies Greitens allegations he and McConnell orchestrated plan to get Greitens out of Senate race

State News March 28, 2022 KTTN News
U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens says GOP consultant, Karl Rove, knew in advance his ex-wife was going to accuse him of physical abuse. Greitens says Rove and allies of Republican U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell were in on a campaign to drive him from the race since Greitens opposes McConnell being the GOP Senate leader.

In an interview with KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Rove denies any advance knowledge of former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens alleging her ex-husband abused her and their children.

 

 

After the allegations surfaced, a new MoScout/Remington Research Poll of 914 likely Republican primary voters shows Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now leading the U.S. Senate race. Schmitt leads with 24-percent, compared to Greitens’ 21-percent, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s 19-percent, Congressman Billy Long’s nine percent, St. attorney Mark McCloskey’s five percent, Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz’s three-percent, and 19-percent are undecided.

(Karl Rove photo courtesy Wikipedia)

