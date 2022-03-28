Audio: Karl Rove denies Greitens allegations he and McConnell orchestrated plan to get Greitens out of Senate race

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens says GOP consultant, Karl Rove, knew in advance his ex-wife was going to accuse him of physical abuse. Greitens says Rove and allies of Republican U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell were in on a campaign to drive him from the race since Greitens opposes McConnell being the GOP Senate leader.

In an interview with KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Rove denies any advance knowledge of former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens alleging her ex-husband abused her and their children.

After the allegations surfaced, a new MoScout/Remington Research Poll of 914 likely Republican primary voters shows Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now leading the U.S. Senate race. Schmitt leads with 24-percent, compared to Greitens’ 21-percent, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s 19-percent, Congressman Billy Long’s nine percent, St. attorney Mark McCloskey’s five percent, Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz’s three-percent, and 19-percent are undecided.

(Karl Rove photo courtesy Wikipedia)

