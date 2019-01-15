Audio: Missouri Republican Congressman says border agents want wall

The partial government shutdown is in day 25 over President Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a southern border wall. Northern Missouri Republican Congressman Sam Graves says border security agents support the wall.

Democrats, including Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, claims more technology is needed at the border. They say the wall would be ineffective, but, Graves says border agents need the wall to do their jobs effectively.

Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver opposes the wall and says Republicans along the Texas border are against it over property rights.