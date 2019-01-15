NCMC students attend Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum

North Central Missouri College recently sent two students, Mariah Fox from Laredo, MO and Jamee Scearce from Gower, MO to attend the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum held in Jefferson City.

The Governor’s Student Leadership Forum brings together students from all over the state with various backgrounds, to discuss influential leadership ideals, provide leadership-training opportunities, and give students a chance to meet prominent mentors and leaders. Both Jamee and Mariah were able to meet Governor Parson and attend the Inauguration.

“Neither Mariah or I really knew what to expect,” said Jamee Scearce, NCMC Student Senate President. “When we got there, we were challenged to think differently. I am so thankful for the friends and mentors I met at the forum and NCMC for allowing me to represent.”

Both Mariah and Jamee hold leadership roles at North Central Missouri College and are actively involved in student organizations. Both Mariah and Jamee were nominated to represent NCMC based on their leadership, integrity, and involvement. To learn more about student leadership at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Admissions at 660-359-3948 x1410.