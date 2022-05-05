Audio: Missouri political expert says impacts of Supreme Court abortion decision are far-reaching

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri and the nation continue to debate as the Supreme Court may likely overturn the Roe vs. Wade decision that made abortion legal in the U.S.

Ours is a so-called trigger state which would make abortions illegal in Missouri should the high court do as the leaked opinion suggests. Although Missouri has only one clinic that provides abortion services, there are other legal (for now) ways to end an early pregnancy.

Dr. Terry Smith, a professor of political science at Columbia College and an expert in U.S. politics says a ban on the procedure could open other legal issues.