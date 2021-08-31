Audio: Missouri pediatricians group responds to attorney general’s lawsuit about school masking requirements

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is responding to Attorney General Eric Schmitt suing to block mask mandates in Missouri’s K-12 public schools. Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, says a mask mandate “flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission.”

Doctor Kristin Sohl, who serves as president, much has changed with the virus compared to a year ago.

Schmitt says more than 50 school districts have initiated masking rules. His “reverse class action lawsuit” does not request an immediate injunction to block mandates from being used while the case plays out in court.

Doctor Sohl encourages Missourians to talk to a healthcare expert they trust.

Sohl says about 11-percent of children have COVID-19, and many more are in a hospital than one year ago.

