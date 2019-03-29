Audio: Missouri House approves $29.2 billion state operating budget

The Missouri House has voted to approve a 29-point-two BILLION dollar state operating budget, which includes a 100-million dollar transportation infrastructure plan.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith says it’s the first time in recent history that general revenue would be used for transportation. The Carthage Republican tells House colleagues he opposes placing another gasoline tax on the ballot.

Missourians rejected a proposed ten-cent gasoline tax increase in November. Missouri’s 17-cent gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996. Meantime, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz tells Missourinet the governor’s 350-million bridge bonding plan is STILL alive in the Senate, adding that discussions are ongoing.