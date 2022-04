Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says it has been asking for millions to help improve academically struggling K-12 school districts. That funding has come up short over the years – by several million in many instances.

What this means is that some underperforming schools are getting help and some are not. The Legislature is still working on the fiscal year 2023 budget.

(Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash)

