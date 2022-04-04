Audio: Missouri U.S. Senators announce votes against Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

It’s two Missouri thumbs down from our state’s U.S. Senators on the possibility of the nation’s first black female Supreme Court associate justice.

Joey Parker tells us why our federal delegation is saying “nay” even before today’s (Monday’s) Senate Judiciary Committee vote.

(Audio credit ABC News)

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced his intent on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, to vote against appointing Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Roy Blunt. His rejection came after nearly 30 seconds of praising her character, personality, and experience. It mirrored what Missouri’s junior senator, Josh Hawley, told Missourinet.

Aside from the polarized partisan discord on Capitol Hill, some Republicans are basing their decision to reject Judge Jackson’s ascent to the high court on a handful of child pornography cases where she gave less than the recommended sentences.

Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed, perhaps by the narrowest margin in the court’s history.

(Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson photo courtesy Wikipedia)

