Audio: Missouri Ethics Commission closes Greitens case after prosecutor declines to file charges

(Missourinet) -The Missouri Ethics Commission has closed a case against former Governor Eric Greitens.

The Commission dropped its investigation of Greitens, his campaign committee, Greitens For Missouri, and campaign associate Danny Laub Friday in a letter to all three parties. The case was closed even though the Commission found “reasonable grounds” to believe a criminal violation occurred when the campaign committee submitted an amended Quarterly Report in April 2015.

The report stated that committee employee Laub provided the donor list from Greitens’ charity, The Mission Continues, at a value of $600. The Commission voted to refer its case in which it found Laub could have committed a criminal violation to Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson in June. Richardson declined to take the case in a letter to the commission earlier this month, stating that there’s no evidence of a violation.

The Commission’s letter Friday stated that it had no authority to take any further action against Greitens or his campaign but noted Missouri law allows for criminal prosecution up to three years after an alleged offense. Richardson will be leaving his position as Cole County Prosecutor after this year, having lost his re-election bid in this month’s Republican primary.

