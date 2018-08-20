NCMC announces students achieving the President and Dean’s list honors

August 20, 2018
North Central Missouri College in Trenton has named students with outstanding academic achievements to the Academic Honors Lists for the 2018 summer semester.

Students named to the President’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average, and students on the Dean’s List have earned at least six credit hours and achieved a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The entire list of students achieving the honors can be seen by clicking this link:  Summer Dean’s and President’s list in PDF format.

