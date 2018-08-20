Audio: New law expected to reduce Missouri’s sex offender registry count

(Missourinet) – A law taking effect this month is expected to reduce the number of people on Missouri’s sex offender registry. St. Charles State Rep. Kurt Bahr, who sponsored the provisions in a Senate bill, tells Missourinet the changes will show three levels of sex offenders, instead of one, depending on the severity of the crime committed.

State Rep. Kurt Bahr says a new law will let non-violent offenders ask to get off the list after ten years and second-level offenders could ask to be removed after 25 years.

Under the law taking effect this month, the violent offenders will stay on the list. Missouri has about 19,300 sex offenders on the registry. Bahr is in his eighth and final year in the Missouri House.

