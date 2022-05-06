Audio: Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush on reported Roe v Wade abortion ruling

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush says if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe versus Wade ruling, the decision would take away safe abortions. The St. Louis Democrat tells MSNBC that the news about the court’s initial opinion “felt like a hammer came down.”

Bush says President Biden has options to still allow the right to an abortion, including having the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issue regulations to expand access to medication abortions.

Politico reports Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s initial draft opinion saying. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”