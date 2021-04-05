Audio: Missouri and FEMA prepare to open new 8 week program in St. Louis to vaccinate 168,000 Missourians

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are launching a new eight-week program on Wednesday that will provide 168-thousand coronavirus vaccines in St. Louis. The program will allow three thousand people to get vaccinated seven days a week at the Dome at America’s Center. During a press conference today in St. Louis, Governor Parson says the vaccine is working.

The governor was joined by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, two Federal Emergency Management Agency administrators, and Missouri National Guard Brigadier General Ken Eaves who says he is helping to head the effort.

Parson says the program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation, or other barriers in accessing the health care system.

