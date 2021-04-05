Audio: Missouri’s Senate President expects PDMP to receive final approval this week; state budget to get attention

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri’s Senate leader says the state operating budget will get a lot of attention in his chamber during the next five weeks. The House has approved a 34-billion dollar budget, that does NOT include funding for Medicaid expansion. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) notes the budget now heads to the Senate.

The state Constitution requires Missouri lawmakers to approve a balanced budget, by early May. State lawmakers return to Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon, following the Easter break.

Legislation that would create a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) is expected to receive final approval from the Missouri Senate tomorrow (Tuesday). The Senate voted to give initial approval to PDMP last week, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz voted for it. He tells our Sullivan affiliate KTUI that informed doctors make better decisions.

A PDMP is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Missouri is the only state in the nation without a PDMP. Bill opponents worry about potential data breaches.

