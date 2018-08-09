Audio: Missouri agencies continue to explore how to help drought-impacted farmers

Governor Parson says southwest Missouri’s Polk County, where he has a farm, is among the counties affected by drought and has ordered all Missouri agencies to examine how the state can assist communities affected by drought and identify ones that could be impacted.

Farmers in the driest Missouri counties are chopping corn that’s become too dry to make a crop of grain. Governor Parson says state agencies are exploring what’s available to help farmers and ranchers.

In June, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order putting 47 Missouri counties on drought alert. Parson says the next week or so will at least provide a diversion for Missouri farmers and ranchers.

Missouri agencies continue to determine how the state can help communities affected by drought.

