Migratory bird and waterfowl seasons start in September

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters that migratory bird hunting starts Sept. 1 with the opening day for dove, snipe, and rail, followed by waterfowl hunting with the teal season starting Sept. 8.

Mourning doves, Eurasian collared doves, and white-winged doves may be taken from Sept. 1 through Nov. 29 from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset with a combined daily limit of 15 and a combined possession limit of 45 for all species. MDC provides numerous conservation areas around the state for dove hunting, including many planted with crops of sunflower, corn, millet, wheat, and buckwheat to attract the popular game birds. Find conservation areas for dove hunting and dove-field maps online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/dove-hunting-areas.

Wilson’s snipe (common snipe) may be taken from Sept. 1 through Dec. 16 from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset with a daily limit of 8 and a possession limit of 24.

Sora and Virginia rail may be taken from Sept. 1 through Nov. 9 from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset with a combined daily limit of 25 and a combined possession limit of 75 for both species.

Blue-winged, green-winged, and cinnamon teal season runs Sept. 8 – 23 from sunrise to sunset with a combined daily limit of 6 and a combined possession limit of 18 for all species.

American woodcock season runs Oct. 15 through Nov. 28 from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset with a daily limit of 3 and a possession limit of 9.

Duck and coot season is divided by three geographic zones with hunting allowed one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. The North Zone season runs Nov. 3 through Jan. 1, 2019; the Middle Zone Nov. 3 through 9 and Nov. 15 through Jan. 6, 2019; and the South Zone: Nov. 22 through 25 and Dec. 3 through Jan. 27, 2019. The daily bag limit for ducks is 6 and the possession limit is 18 with daily bag limit species restrictions of 4 mallards (no more than 2 females), 3 scaup, 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 hooded mergansers, 2 pintails (new limit), 2 canvasbacks, 2 black ducks, and 1 mottled duck. Coot limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

Waterfowl youth hunting days for those 15 years of age or younger are Oct. 20 and 21 in the North Zone and Middle Zone, and Nov. 17 and 18 in the South Zone.

Canada goose and Brant goose season runs from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset Oct. 6-14 and Nov. 11 – Feb. 6, 2019, with a daily limit of 3 for both species combined and a possession limit of 9.

The snow goose and Ross’s goose season runs one-half hour before sunrise to sunset Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2019, with a limit of 20 blue, snow, or Ross’s geese daily and no possession limit.

White-fronted goose season runs one-half hour before sunrise to sunset Nov. 11 through Feb. 6, 2019, with a daily limit of 2 daily and a possession limit of 6.

Light Goose Conservation Order runs one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset Feb. 7 through April 30, 2019, with no daily or possession limits.

Get more information on related regulations, seasons, species, permits, limits, and more from MDC’s “Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Hunting Digest 2018-2019,” available where hunting permits are sold.

