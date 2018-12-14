Audio: McCaskill delivers sharp criticism of U.S. Senate in her final speech on chamber floor

Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill had sharp words for her colleagues during her final prepared speech in the chamber’s floor Thursday. She was very direct in telling her colleagues that she’s worried about the Senate, calling it dysfunctional while quoting a British writer.

She said the Senate is functioning in a similar fashion to the House and no longer stands on higher ground.

McCaskill mentioned President Trump’s previous career while claiming his election was the result of public frustration with a dysfunctional Congress.

McCaskill contended that power in the Senate had become dangerously centralized with a few members who write all the bills and make all the decisions. She lost her reelection bid to Republican Josh Hawley in November’s election.