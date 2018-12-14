Audio: Missouri film crew shooting documentary gets detained at southern border

Professor Andrew Cline of Missouri State University in Springfield traveled to the Texas border to document conditions of kids being held at a camp. Cline and his film crew were detained for an hour by law enforcement afterward for talking to the kids. He says a light needs to be shined on the government’s activity.

He said despite government claims that the program is winding down, more infrastructure is being hauled in.

Cline is assembling footage for a film about the housing of undocumented children who are separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border.