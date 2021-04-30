Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (Wash.), the Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, introduced legislation that will provide $500 million a year for five years to improve safety and reduce congestion at railroad crossings in communities around the country.

“As a state with the 10th largest number of railroad miles in the nation, Missourians are no stranger to the safety issues and inconveniences caused by rail crossings,” said Blunt. “Getting rid of rail crossings will reduce traffic jams, improve the quality of life, and – most importantly – increase safety in communities across the state. In addition, removing crossings will increase the reliability of our rail network and strengthen Missouri’s role as a national transportation hub.”

“Communities throughout Washington state know the safety and congestion challenges posed by at-grade crossings,” said Chair Cantwell. “Too many people are injured or killed at at-grade crossings, and the safest crossing is one that does not exist. Crossings can also delay the movement of people and goods all across the United States, hurting our competitiveness. With the volume of freight shipments projected to increase 17% by 2030, we must act now to address this urgent infrastructure need. The legislation Senator Blunt and I are introducing today would authorize grants for state, local, and Tribal governments to eliminate at-grade crossing conflicts to improve safety and help the U.S. economy by decreasing freight congestion.”

Train passage through at-grade crossings can occupy crossings for hours at a time, separating neighborhoods and towns in two. Additionally, incidents at railroad crossings account for about 30 percent of all rail-related fatalities.

Grade separation projects eliminate the intersection, improving safety and mobility for the whole community. This bill authorizes $500 million annually for five years to help states, cities, and Tribes plan and construct grade crossing separation projects, as well as other track relocation projects to improve safety or reduce congestion.

“Railroads strongly support this common-sense solution to increase safety, reduce emissions and enhance transportation,” said Ian Jefferies, President, and CEO of the Association of American Railroads. “AAR looks forward to working with Sen. Cantwell and Sen. Blunt to advance this much-needed program, which will dramatically benefit the communities in which our members serve and improve the mobility of people and goods.”

“We welcome Senator Cantwell and Senator Blunt’s introduction of the Railroad Crossing Elimination Act,” said Chuck Baker, President of the American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association. “While short line railroads strive to work closely with our communities and customers to avoid causing any unwelcome impacts, there are many opportunities throughout the country to eliminate highway-rail grade crossings to improve the mobility of people and goods and improve the health and safety of communities. If passed, this legislation will help provide funds to our government and tribal partners to allow them to work with us to close, relocate, or improve many challenging crossings, and we look forward to doing so whenever and wherever possible.”

