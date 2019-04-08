Audio: In attempt to keep Missouri license offices open, state House advances proposed boost in service fees

The Missouri House has given initial approval to proposed service fee increases for the state’s license offices – in an attempt to keep some offices from closing as soon as this year.

Lebanon Representative Jeff Knight is proposing to boost the fees which have not been changed since 1999. Last Wednesday, the state House advanced his bill that would increase the fees for vehicle licenses, operators’ licenses and vehicle title transfers by $2.50, and biennial license renewals by five-dollars.

With the state’s minimum wage to increase, the surge in expenses they will incur for Real IDs and office expense increases, many of them say they cannot afford to rebid their contracts. The 174 offices employ roughly 1,700 Missourians.