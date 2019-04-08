Jackson County’s Executive has a plan to convert piles of recently removed seats from Arrowhead Stadium into a stockpile of cash for the county. Bill Wise reports.

Executive Frank White says the Chiefs removed the 30,000 seats from the upper bowl of Arrowhead as part of a stadium improvement project over the winter. They’re being moved, mostly unassembled to a storage facility in Olathe, Kansas to that they can be refurbished and sold. The Jackson County Legislature approved $43,000 to move the seats to the facility.

One legislator is concerned that NFL licensing and logo issues could thwart the plan. No timetable and no per-seat costs have been determined.