Audio: Motorists urged to slow down in work zones

We’ll learn details today (Monday) about new safety devices the state Department of Transportation is using to keep work zone crews safe.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and state troopers are urging you to slow down in work zones. MoDOT officials and Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson have called a news conference for today (Monday) in Jefferson City, at the MoDOT Fallen Worker Memorial, which is near the Capitol. MoDOT spokeswoman Taylor Brune tells Missourinet the names of 134 MoDOT employees who have been killed in the line of duty since 1932 are on the memorial.

During today’s news conference, MoDOT will describe a new safety tool called automated flagger assistance devices, which are aimed at protecting both MoDOT crews and motorists.