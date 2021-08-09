Audio: Hatfield expects decision in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit case in a few business days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri’s Solicitor General says the state Department of Social Services needs two months to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion. D. John Sauer made his comments Friday to Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem, saying DSS needs more employees and computer upgrades for implementation.

Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the three low-income women suing Missouri, disagrees.

Hatfield is asking the judge to prohibit the state from denying the applications of Missourians who are eligible for Medicaid expansion under the August 2020 ballot measure. The Missouri Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in late July, ruling that Missouri’s Medicaid expansion ballot measure was constitutional. The court sent the case back to Judge Beetem for him to rule for the three low-income women. Hatfield expects a ruling within a few business days.

The attorney for three low-income women suing Missouri, Chuck Hatfield, wants the judge to issue a final order quickly and questions the Solicitor General's request for DSS computer upgrades.

Hatfield’s three clients are Stephanie Doyle of St. Louis, Melinda Hille of Fenton, and Springfield’s Autumn Stultz. They suffer from diabetes and various skin conditions. While Hatfield wants the judge to issue a final order quickly, the Solicitor General is requesting another hearing to give a Missouri Medicaid representative an opportunity to testify on DSS’ needs.

