Audio: MoDOT has lost more than half of its 5100-person workforce over the past four years

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Like many industries dealing with worker shortages, so is the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says his department has had a high turnover rate for several years.

The current state budget includes a pay raise for MoDOT workers, but Missouri still has one of the lowest-paid state workforces in the nation.

Like many industries, the pandemic has not helped the situation. Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna says pay is the main reason for the agency’s workforce problems.

McKenna says at the engineering and technician levels, MoDOT is about 20 to 40-percent below the market in pay. The current state budget includes a salary increase for MoDOT workers.

Related