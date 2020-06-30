Audio: Grundy County Museum opens with “Photography: Then and Now” exhibit

When the Grundy County Museum opens for the season this Saturday, July 4, 2020, officials say visitors will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

Hand sanitizing and disposable masks are to be available and the museum plans to follow the recommendations of the Grundy County Health Department regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s Independence Day opening for the museum is six weeks late in happening as it typically opens on Memorial Day.

The feature exhibit for the main floor of the museum is “Photography: Then and Now” which includes a display of over 75 cameras and items of darkroom equipment. A spokesman for the museum is Phil Schlarb, who provides an overview of the exhibit.

The Grundy County Museum also will feature 16 information panels explaining the evolution of photography, an authentic darkroom, a list of 16 Grundy County photographers from 1890 to 1970, a slide show by current local photographers, plus antique and historic photographs of 1930’s Trenton and Grundy County venues.

The Grundy County Museum at Mable and Tinsman is open from 1:30 to 4:30 on weekends and holidays and all museum buildings will be open. Admission is $2.00 for adults with free admission for active military and children 12 and younger.

