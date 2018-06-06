Audio: Governor Parson supports proposed gas tax increase

State News June 6, 2018 KTTN News
Gas Tax

(Missourinet) – Seven Missouri mayors have met today with Governor Parson to discuss the issues facing their cities. Parson tells reporters at the Capitol in Jefferson City today that infrastructure is a common theme among Missouri leaders and he supports a proposed gas tax increase.

 

 

The ballot measure headed to a public vote in November that would increase the gas tax by 2.5-cents annually for the next four years. The proposed tax is expected to raise about 240-million dollars annually to help fund Missouri’s roads, bridges, and ports.

