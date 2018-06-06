Audio: Sealed conditions in agreement to drop charges against Greitens can be disclosed

(Missourinet) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney is considering her options after being told she can release the full agreement which led to charges being dropped against former Governor Eric Greitens.

Two of the seven conditions in a stipulation for dismissal of a felony computer tampering charge against Greitens have been sealed. The office of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner confirmed to Missourinet that she asked Attorney General Josh Hawley Monday to determine if she could unseal those two conditions and disclose the full agreement.

Assistant Attorney General John Sauer told Gardner Tuesday that the full release would be legal as it would constitute an open record under Missouri law. Gardner’s office told Missourinet that it’s considering its legal options for releasing the agreement that was approved by St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison last week.

The felony charge which accused Greitens of misusing a charity donor list was dropped as part of the agreement that called for Greitens to resign. He left office last Friday but still faces legal and ethical challenges on several other fronts.

