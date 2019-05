Governor Parson says he will sign a bill that would ban most abortions in Missouri, even though it does not include exceptions for rape or incest victims. Under the proposal, doctors would be outlawed from giving women abortions if the mothers are eight weeks into their pregnancy.

At a press conference in his Capitol office, Parson says he thinks the measure will hold up in court.

Opponents say the measure is unconstitutional and would make Missourians pay the hefty legal costs.