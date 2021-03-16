Audio: Good turnout for teacher vaccinations in rural northeast Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Monday marked the first day of the next tier of Missouri COVID vaccinations, a tier that includes teachers. WGEM’s Frank Healy reports the Lewis County health department in northeast Missouri brought shots to a public clinic and to two school districts.

The new tier includes teachers. Canton School Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer says when 80 percent of their teachers and staff receive their second dose, fewer of them will have to stay home when exposed. Before the vaccine, if ten teachers were out, the school would have to close.

Lewis County health officials say getting teachers vaccinated is a big part of getting things back to normal.

