Audio: Full-blown Missouri State Fair is in the works this year

Missouri is planning a full-fledged state fair this August. Last year’s state fair was scaled back due to the coronavirus. Kari Mergen with the Missouri State Fair says planning is full speed ahead.

The State Fair will be August 12 through 22 in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. The Missouri Office of Administration projects about 200,000 visitors at this year’s event. The office reports 5,000 people attended last year’s State Fair, compared to 337,000 visitors in 2019.

Kari Mergen with the Missouri State Fair says many Missourians are expected to be vaccinated by the time the fair rolls around – weighing into the decision to have a traditional fair.

Mergen says this year’s fair will have Bicentennial Exhibits in addition to the regular livestock showing, concerts, carnival, and tractor pulls. The State Fair will be August 12 through 22 in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia.

