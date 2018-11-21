Audio: Former Missouri K-12 Education Commissioner gets her old job back

Former Missouri K through12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven is getting her old job back. The announcement comes almost one year after five board members no longer serving voted to fire her.

In 2019, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be led by former K through 12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. The state Board of Education has voted unanimously to give her old job back to her.

Board President Charlie Shields says Vandeven provides the best opportunity to move education forward.

Former Governor Eric Greitens appointed the five members who would agree to fire Vandeven. They are no longer serving.