About 1.1 million Missourians are projected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday time. Triple-A Missouri auto club spokesman Mike Right says several reasons impact the roughly 4.7-percent increase from last year.

About 54.3 million Americans are traveling by planes, trains, and automobiles during this Thanksgiving holiday.

Mike Right with Triple-A says Missouri gas prices have also declined about eight cents per gallon compared to Thanksgiving holiday fuel prices in 2017.