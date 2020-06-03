Audio: DeKalb County Sheriff killed in crash on the way to assist deputy

The sheriff in northwest Missouri’s DeKalb County, Andy Clark, was killed in a car crash that happened Wednesday on Highway 36 at the Osborn junction.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Clark’s vehicle had its emergency lights on when it collided with an SUV, and that four people in the SUV were taken to a hospital. No report was issued on the extent of injuries to the occupants of the SUV

Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ reports Sheriff Andy Clark crashed his patrol car while attempting to assist one of his deputies. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says the news is a shock to fellow sheriffs.

The crash happened at about 11:30 Wednesday morning. Sheriff Puett tells KFEQ that Sheriff Clark was a good man and an outstanding sheriff, who was passionate about serving his community.

KFEQ reports Sheriff Clark was responding to an assistance call when the crash happened at about 11:30 am.

