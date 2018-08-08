Audio: Bright Futures Back to School event to be held Thursday, August 9 in Trenton

Bright Futures Trenton will hold a Community Back to School Event Thursday, August 9, 2018. Activities for the event will be held at held at various locations in Trenton throughout the day.

Rissler Elementary School Counselor and Bright Futures Coordinator Terri Critten discussed Pass the Pride on a KTTN Open Line interview this week.

Critten may be contacted by email at [email protected] or at 660-359-2228.

Parents who do not have internet access may also come to Trenton High School to complete online enrollment for students and will be able to complete other forms through the SIS Parent Portal for current students.

New students to the district will need to enroll in person at the building where they will attend.

Other activities to be held Thursday for the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event from 4 to 7 o’clock include the Grundy County Health Department School Health Fair for all Grundy County students at the First Christian Church as well as a Clothing Room, Shoe Ministry, and basic haircuts at the First Baptist Church Activity Center.

There will also be free popcorn and other items at the Trenton Cinema from 2 to 5 o’clock, a hot dog cookout at Moberly Park from 6 to 8 o’clock, and a community pool party at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center from 7 to 9 o’clock.

