Livingston County Library to host programs for kids

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will hold a Toddler Stay and Play Day as well as a program for children on the Science of Sound.

Children age four and younger are invited to the Toddler Stay and Play Day in the library courtroom next Tuesday, August 14th in the morning from 9 to 11 o’clock. It will include puzzles, blocks, a ball pit, bubbles, various learning activities, and stories for families to do together in a self-guided come and go-style event.

Children ages five to seven are invited to come to the library for hands-on science experiments to learn how sound is made during Science of Sound the afternoon of August 28th from 4 to 5 o’clock.

Registration is required for this program, so the correct number of supplies can be provided and both programs are free.

Call the Livingston County Library’s Children’s Department at 660-646-0563 for more information or to register for the Science of Sound program.

