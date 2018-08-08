Audio: Producers planning to use corn as silage should have it tested for nitrates

The continuing drought is affecting the corn crop prompting some farmers to use it to feed to livestock. The University of Missouri Extension advises farmers to have corn stalks, including ears of corn, tested for nitrates.

Tim Baker is an MU Specialist headquartered in Gallatin and offers insights on nitrate levels.

The Grundy County Extension office can test the corn for nitrate content which is a service provided free of charge. The office recently moved from the Courthouse to the basement of NCMC Alexander Student Center in Trenton.

Baker explained nitrate content levels can vary from plant to plant so it’s best to take several stalks for testing as many growers are planning to chop the corn into silage to feed cattle.

