Audio: Bipartisan support in Missouri legislature involving federal stimulus checks and taxation

There is bipartisan support for legislation ensuring that Missourians cannot be taxed on their federal stimulus checks. Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith of Carthage presented his bill Wednesday in Jefferson City,

Smith tells lawmakers it’s important to act, noting that under Missouri’s tax code, federal stimulus checks related to COVID are subject to personal income tax. Eligible Americans have been receiving 600-dollar stimulus checks, which are part of the stimulus package signed in December by former President Trump.

Former Clinton State Representative Shannon Cooper lobbies for the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and testified for the bill on Wednesday.

The agricultural disaster payment legislation Cooper references was signed by former Democratic Governor Jay Nixon. The bill sponsor, Carthage Republican Cody Smith, says Missourians have already paid their share for the stimulus checks.

