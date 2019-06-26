Audio: Attorney General announces partnership aimed at stopping illegal robocalls in Missouri

The Attorney General has announced a partnership aimed at stopping illegal robocalls in Missouri.

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt is teaming up with other state and federal agencies, along with the Federal Trade Commission to put an end to illegal robocalls in what they’ve dubbed “Operation Call it Quits.”

Schmitt urges Missourians to report the illegal calls to the No-Call List. He says the calls aren’t just annoying, they can often lead to Missouri residents falling victim to scams or fraud. Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, has had enough as well, saying “we’re all fed up with the tens of billions of illegal robocalls we get every year.