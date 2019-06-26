Livingston County Sheriff’s Department receives grant to supplement salaries

The MoSMART board and the Missouri Department of Public Safety have awarded the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office a one-year continuing grant to supplement salaries of the deputy sheriffs.

For the year beginning in July, deputy sheriffs in Livingston County will receive an additional $100 per month. The grant total is for just over $14,000 and also covers the additional fringe benefit costs associated with the increased wage.

Money comes from the Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement Funds grant submitted by Sheriff Steve Cox with approval from Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas.