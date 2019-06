The Gilman City Lions Club will hold its Independence Day Celebration Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A meal will be served in the Gilman City Uptown Park starting at 6:30 that evening. Pork burgers, hot dogs, beans, chips, dessert, and drinks will be served for $5 per person. High Country will perform, and there will be fireworks at dusk.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs.