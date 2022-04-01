Audio: Art’s Alive organization to take over operation of “Fine Arts” area at North Central Missouri Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Art’s Alive will take over the operation of the fine arts area at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton this summer. The fine arts area can be accessed from the courtyard of the fairgrounds.

Art’s Alive President Dan Maxey says the fair board approached Art’s Alive to see if the organization had an interest in taking over the fine arts show. Board members “jumped at the chance.”

Maxey notes that some changes will be made.

The North Central Missouri Fair Fine Arts Show includes paintings, photos, and 3D items.

Maxey adds that Art’s Alive was formed to reintroduce the community to the arts.

