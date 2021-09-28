Art’s Alive presents “A Christmas Carol” beginning December 4

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Art’s Alive has announced open auditions for Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Auditions will be held in the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton on October 20 and 21 at 6:30 in the evening. Anyone auditioning is asked to use the north doors and take the elevator to the third floor. Callbacks will be held at the same location on October 23.

A Christmas Carol can be downloaded for an initial reading from the Gutenberg website. Prepared readings are suggested but not mandatory. Boys auditioning for Tiny Tim will be asked to sing because, in the play, Tiny Tim sings “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Ages range from Tiny Tim at eight years old up to 88 years old. Art’s Alive is also looking for someone who can play the fiddle.

Director Ann Plumb adapted A Christmas Carol from prose. She has directed shows such as Twelve Dancing Princesses and Once Upon a Mattress. She has a Bachelor of Arts in English from Southern Utah University. She minored in Theater Arts with an emphasis in Directing.

Art’s Alive plans to perform A Christmas Carol in the Hoover Theater on December 4, 2021, at 7 o’clock at night and have a Sunday matinee on December 5 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Ticket information and pricing will be announced in the future.

Questions can be emailed to Plumb at [email protected].

Related