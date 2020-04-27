Area FFA members are finalists for State STAR awards

FFA members from Green City, Bethany, Maysville, and Cameron are finalists for State STAR Awards to be presented by the Missouri FFA Association. Nominees from various areas of the state were made in each of four categories.

Tate Snyder of Green City is a finalist for State Star in Placement while Anderson Rogers of South Harrison in Bethany is a finalist for State Star in Agribusiness. Maysville FFA member Haylee Draper is a finalist for State Star in agriscience. Jared Groebe of Cameron is a finalist for the award as State Star Farmer.

Winners for each of the star categories are to be announced at a summer event.

MFA of Columbia sponsors awards for the 16 area winners as well as the finalist who becomes the state winner in each category.

