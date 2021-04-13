Area COVID-19 clinics likely to see vaccine supplies “tighten up” due to pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A pause in the administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will affect area vaccinations. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement recommending the pause out of caution after six cases of reported blood clots in female patients.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports no Johnson and Johnson clinics can be held, and it will likely tighten up supplies for other vaccines. She says the health department has a Missouri vaccinator call April 13th to learn more.

The Livingston County Health Center has canceled its Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 13th. Anyone scheduled to be vaccinated by the health center on April 13th who provided a phone number will be contacted when other vaccination opportunities become available.

Vaccination events have been canceled at the Wright Memorial Physicians Group on April 13th and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic on April 14th. Those patients will be contacted individually.

April 16th’s event at the Wright Memorial Physicians Group is still scheduled, but the Moderna vaccine will be administered instead of Johnson and Johnson. Patients who have their vaccines canceled on April 13th and April 14th will have an opportunity to reschedule for April 16th’s event. Patients can call the Physicians Clinic with questions or to schedule a Moderna vaccine on April 16th at 660-358-5750.

